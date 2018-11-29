Ryan gives writings to UWI

Professor Selwyn Ryan, left, gives a copy of his book, The Re-Africanisation of Uganda, to UWI St. Augustine Campus Librarian, Frank Soodeen, at Ryan's home, Glencoe. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

PROF Selwyn Ryan will add to the special collection of distinguished writers at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, joining elite authors such as CLR James and Dr Eric Williams to have their work available there.

Ryan, a political scientist, presented some of his writings to staff of the UWI St Augustine Library at his home in Glencoe yesterday.

They included Against the Odds: The First Citizens Bank Story; Dr Eric Williams: The Making of a Prime Minister; From Colonial to Republic: A Hiistory of Barclays Bank in TT from 1837-1981; and Conversations with Gerard Montano, former minister in the cabinet of Dr Eric Williams.

Ryan said he was delighted to join an elite group of Caribbean authors whose work is at the St Augustine library, "particularly since I worked with some of them over the years, such as CLR James. I worked with Carl Stone and a whole pile of people all over the region."