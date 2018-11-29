Police can’t reach accident victim’s son

Photo by Julien Neaves

Police probing the death of pedestrian Patricia La Chapelle are yet to make contact with her son, who works and lives in the US.

He is said to be a member of the US Air Force.

Police sent several Whats App messages to inform him of his mother’s death. She was knocked down by a car in St Clair on Wednesday and died later in hospital.

Investigators said La Chapelle was originally from Point Fortin but moved to St James 25 years ago and was closely affiliated with a church there.

When news of her death went viral on Wednesday a church member went to the St Clair Police Station and gave police information about La Chapelle’s son, her only relative.

They tried unsuccessfully to make contact with the dead woman’s son and continued today.