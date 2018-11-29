Over 600 youths with HIV undiagnosed, out of care

FROM LEFT Hibiscus Foundation founder and former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam ,John McIntyre, US Embassy Charge D'Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and the Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez at the US Embassy Public Affairs office on Sweet Briar Road in St Clair during the function to mark World AIDS Day on Saturday, themed 'Alive and Well' .PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI.. ..EDITOR NOTE US AMBASSADOR OUT COUNTRY, SO Mc INTYRE REVERT TO OLD TITLE

THERE are more than 600 youths with HIV who are either undiagnosed or fell out of care or both.

This data, from the HIV/AIDS Co-ordinating Unit, was presented at the launch of Partnership for Youth Alive and Well on Thursday at the US Embassy, Port of Spain.

The programme is a partnership between the Medical Research Foundation (MRF) and the embassy to provide youth-centred services for youths living with HIV.

US Chargé D'Affaires John McIntyre, speaking as Ambassador Joseph Mondello was out of the country, said it was an excitement moment in the country's fight against HIV/AIDS, and the initiative brings together government, private business, non-profits, communities and caregivers in an ambitious drive to support youth living with HIV.

He said in TT 1,643 youths (ages 15-29) were estimated to be living with HIV and while the number of new infections has stabilised, there is still a lot of work to be done.

"Youth living with HIV represent a vulnerable population, as they must cope with profound stigma and discrimination associated with HIV, as well as the challenges to transitioning into adulthood."

He said this population must have access to youth-friendly services.