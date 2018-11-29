NY celebrates Shadow and De Fosto

Michelle Young Holder, left, Roger Toussaint, former President of TWU and Herman Hall, Shadow’s agent for decades and Publisher of Everybody’s Caribbean Magazine.

ALTHOUGH it was the coldest night of late autumn with high gusty winds, Shadow and De Fosto fans flocked Tropical Paradise Ballroom in Brooklyn recently to celebrate the lives of the two stalwarts.

Among those paying tribute was TT Ambassador to the UN Penelope Beckles who sang Sparrow’s Memories. Roger Toussaint, the former union boss who shut down New York City subway system in a daring strike a few years ago, flew in from the Carolinas to deliver a powerful speech about Shadow. Fans also came from Boston, Connecticut and New Jersey, said a media release.

It was a genuine Caribbean tribute for both icons since speakers and fans hailed from Grenada and Jamaica to Guyana and St Vincent. A musical group from Mali dropped by to pay their respect. Former radio personality in TT, Eric St Bernard, was the evening’s MC.

Herman Hall, Shadow’s long-time agent/manager, Everybody’s Magazine Publisher, did exactly what he said he would do at the Shadow's funeral at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain: he organised the New York tribute. He also hinted that Shadow’s unreleased songs will be released in the coming years.

Calypsonian Count Robin had fans spellbound, wearing one of Shadow’s robes and hats and singing Bassman and One Love, had fans in a frenzy. Anyone who was not aware of Shadow’s passing may have thought it was Shadow on stage – alive and well in Brooklyn, the release said.