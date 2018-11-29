Money transfers at risk

Non compliance of the passage of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, could have a negative impact in the way people conduct business through credit cards and wire transfers.

If the bill is not passed, TT could lose services with its corresponding banks, which means TT would no longer have access to foreign exchange.

During a meeting of the Special Select Committee yesterday at ANR Robinson meeting room in the parliament, chairman and Finance Minister Colm Imbert said when moving towards compliance, some American banks and financiers may decide it is not worth the trouble doing business with TT because of the increased due diligence which becomes expensive and tedious. Chair of the Bankers’ Association of TT (BATT) Forex Committee Baldath Ramkissoon said if TT was unable to pass this bill these services were no longer going to be available and would have a very negative impact for corresponding banks to be able to execute the services required.

Corresponding banks provide cash to local banks and offer services and accounts with foreign banks. BATT’s Karen Yip Chuck said they were now seeing intense scrutiny of TT’s operations and transactions from corresponding banks. She said without the sharing of information between TT and other financial institutions, citizens may not be able to conduct wire transfers, pay for goods, receive payment for goods or even use their credit cards with 18 to 24 months. She said when Guyana and Suriname were blacklisted a few years ago they lost corresponding banking relationships.

“If there is no corresponding bank then wire transfers will not be able to be sent, citizens will not be able to conduct those transactions. In terms of imports, food, these would be very limited. Transactions fees are going to be increased which would impact on customers in terms of wires and drafts and so on.” she said.

If there is non compliance of sharing information with foreign financial institutions, it will have a negative impact on credit card holders because the credit card may not be used in a certain jurisdiction, or the cost exchange of the transaction on the credit card may be too high. Imbert said many merchants in the US refused to accept credit cards from citizens in Trinidad so they were unable to purchase anything on-line, the buyer must have a US credit card to make the purchase. He said most people who used these services depended on the remittances of relatives living abroad. Vyana Sharma, legal counsel, Anti-Terrorism desk, said they had to report to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by tomorrow and also in February next year. She said the consequences of this bill not being passed will be quite severe.

“We are currently on the FATF grey list because we are in the International Cooperation Review Group. We are being placed on the same list as other countries who have been blacklisted,” she said.