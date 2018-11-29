Maraval man acts erratically, dies at hospital

File photo

A Maraval man who displayed erratic behaviour on Wednesday night and began speaking in various languages died at the Port of Spain General Hospital after injuring himself while being subdued by police.

The dead man was identified as John Hudson, 49, of Perseverance Road.

Around 7.30 pm on Wednesday two officers from the Maraval station responded to a report of a man with a fair complexion who was seen in the middle of Saddle Road, Maraval, behaving strangely.

Cpl Telesford, WPC Williams and PC Pascal tried to speak with Hudson. During the conversation Hudson threw himself on the ground and began rolling around, hitting his head in the process. He was subdued, but while attempts were being made to restrain him he continued to act strangely.

He was eventually handcuffed, but while being put in a police car he reportedly got out and began jumping from side to side.The three officers called for backup and were met by two other officers, who succeeded in getting Hudson into a police car. But on arrival at the police station Hudson reportedly jumped out of the police car, threw himself down and began hitting his head on the ground.

Concerned officers called EHS personnel and took the semi-conscious Hudson to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while attempts were being made to revive him.

His relatives were contacted and an investigation has been launched.