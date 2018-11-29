Maloney man killed in drive-by shooting

File photo

TWENTY-EIGHT spent shells were recovered at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Maloney which left one man dead on Wednesday night.

Marcus Gomez died at the scene while another man, Kerwin Nelson, was wounded. The killing has pushed the murder toll to 478 for the year.

According to reports, at 7.15 pm, Gomez and Nelson were in a white Nissan Tiida heading towards Jacobin Avenue when three men in an AD wagon blocked the car and opened fire.

Nelson attempted to escape by driving the car a short distance away and brought it to a stop. Nelson saw Gomez was bleeding from gunshot wounds and also realised that he too had been shot. Northern Division police were alerted and they went to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Gomez was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope where he was pronounced dead on arrival while Wilson was treated and remains warded. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.