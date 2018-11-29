Greaux wins Abilene Wildcats 2018 award

Kyle Greaux, right, collects Abilene Wildcats Athlete of the Year award from Minister of Education Anthony Garcia at the club's wards ceremony last weekend. (Photo by Clayton Clarke/Sportscore Tobago)

KYLE GREAUX was named the 2018 Athlete of the Year of the Abilene Wildcats Athletic Club at the club’s awards ceremony at the Jenny’s Ranch in Demarara Road, Arima, last weekend.

Greaux won the 2018 NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean) men’s 200m title in Toronto, Canada in August, and also helped the TT’s men’s 4x100m team to bronze at the same meet.

Greaux was also sixth in the men’s 200m finals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April, with another club-mate Jereem Richards taking gold. He then created an upset at the National Open Championships when he beat Jereem Richards to win the national 200m title.