Gov’t hands over MoU with Sandals to Afra Raymond

Afra Raymond (left) with his attorney Kingsley Walesby outside the San Fernando High Court yesterday PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

GOVERNMENT has finally provided chartered surveyor Afra Raymond with a copy of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sandals Resort which provides crucial information on the deal for construction of a 500-700-room hotel in Tobago.

Senior Counsel Deborah Peake confirmed this to Justice Frank Seepersad this morning in the San Fernando High Court.

In October, the judge ruled for Raymond in a judicial review lawsuit he filed because of the State's failure to provide him with details about the deal.

Raymond contended that the proposed hotel resort, to be constructed on prime state lands in Tobago, the cost of which the State will bear after which Sandals will operate, will impact on the use of water, electricity, solid waste and further infrastructural development of the airport in Tobago.

The former president of the Joint Consultative Council for the construction industry, applied for the information under the Freedom of Information Act, but he was not furnished with the MoU and other documents pertaining to the construction. He then filed the lawsuit.

Appearing for the State this morning, Peake told Seepersad that in addition to the MoU, all other information requested by Raymond, was handed over and there were no appendices.

Seepersad ordered the State to pay Raymond's legal costs. He was represented by attorney Kingsley Walesby.

View the MoU here.