Cops guard kidnap victim

Heavily armed police officers have been assigned to guard duty at an apartment in the West where rescued kidnap victim Maria Dass-Supersad has been reunited with her husband Vikash Supersad and their six-year-old daughter.

Vikash, in a brief telephone interview, said his wife was doing all right and is trying to come to terms with what happened on Wednesday. He said he was preparing a statement to be released to the media, but could not provide any further information.

Asked by Newsday how his wife was coping. He said she is coping like any other person who experienced such an event.