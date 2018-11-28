Woman struck by attorney dies at hospital

The 62-year-old woman who was knocked down by an attorney at Sweet Briar Road, St Clair, shortly after 10 am today has died at hospital.

Patricia La Chapelle, of Tanner Street, Pt Fortin, suffered cardiac arrest while being treated around 12.30 pm and died without regaining consciousness.

The attorney who struck La Chapelle was treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital for shock. Police investigators said she was too distraught to be interviewed.

La Chapelle was crossing the road around 10 am today when she was hit by the Range Rover driven by a female attorney who works for a bank.