Woman critical after Maraval Road accident

Photo by Julien Neaves

Information reaching our newsroom is that a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a white Range Rover SUV as she was crossing Sweet Briar Road near Maraval Road shortly after ten this morning.

Newsday's senior journalist Julien Neaves, who at the time was on his was to an assignment, saw the commotion and investigated.

"The female driver of the SUV was hysterical and kept saying, 'I didn't see her, I didn't see her'," Neaves said.

Officers who arrived at the scene, took the unidentified accident victim to the PoS General Hospital for treatment. Police were still at the scene at the time this story was first filed.