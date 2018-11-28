UWI employee kidnapped

Photo sourced from social media

A 26-year-old University of the West Indies employee was abducted by men reported to have been dressed in police and army uniforms as she made her way to a car park at the campus shortly after 3.15 pm today.

She was bundled into a Nissan Tiida, with licence plates PDK 9561, believed to be false, which left the UWI campus through a tunnel and went onto the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine.

Dass-Seepersad of Lange Park, Chaguanas, had earlier contacted her mother to say she was on her way to the car park to make her way home.

When her mother called her shortly after she was unable to make contact.

While investigators from the St Joseph CID confirmed the kidnapping did take place, they said they were still reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from staff.

With reporting by Nalinee Seelal.