Two drivers die in head-on crash in Couva

An early-morning accident in Couva today claimed the lives of two drivers, Akiel Garcia, 30, and Joshua Dipchand, 19.

Police said the two were driving in opposite directions along Rivulet Road when they crashed head-on into each other.

The accident occurred near the corner where the National Energy Skills Centre stands.

Police said Garcia and Dipchand died on the spot. Autopsies on their bodies will be done today.

Couva police are investigating.