Thema’s lawyers worked for free

Gymnast Thema Williams, centre, walks out Hall of Justice with attorney Keith Scotland, left, and SC Martin Daly after winning her case vs TT Gymnastics Federation, Monday.

GYMNAST Thema Williams will not have to touch the $200,000 damages to cover her legal fees, after winning a judgement against the TT Gymnastics Federation who were proven to be biased in allowing Marisa Dick to replace her for an Olympic qualifying event in April 2016.

Several individuals have expressed surprise with the quantum awarded after Williams sued for $11 million but was awarded a much smaller sum by Justice Frank Seepersad on Monday.

Represented by a high profile team of SC Martin Daly and attorney Keith Scotland, many wondered how much of the $200,000, Williams would retain when legal expenses are considered.

During a press conference yesterday at Scotland's office in Virtus Chambers, corner Oxford and St Vincent Streets, it was announced that the pair worked pro bono. “Thema had no legal fees,” Daly said.

Daly and Scotland revealed all costs have been absorbed by themselves and attorney Reza Ramjohn.

Daly told reporters he took on the case because he was outraged at the way Williams was treated by the TTGF.

“I was brought up by my single-parent mother to loathe people who take advantage,” Daly said. “I knew Mr Scotland for a few years and I told him that I was on board if he wanted me.... We were not in it for the money. I know why I was in it and I was very vocal about why... You cannot just pick up children and discard them when you feel like it.”

High Court judge, Justice Seepersad, delivered a 60-page decision Monday which ultimately determined that the TTGF treated Williams unfairly and were biased towards Dick.

Seepersad however dismissed Williams’ claims against (former TTGF president) David Marquez, Akil Wattley and Ricardo and Donna Lue Shue (TTGF executive), which suggested that the decision to replace Williams was a “conspiracy” intended to cause her harm.

“We were hoping that we could persuade the judge that there was an unlawful means – conspiracy – only for the purpose of trying to see if any money were to be awarded, we could collect from them as opposed to the federation. Yes, were not successful in doing that, but it does not make a blind bit of difference of the four defendants in the case because those are the people that the judge condemned... They have already been named and shamed.” Daly said.

Daly said they intend to send three letters of correspondence, one to the TT Olympic Committee, asking them why no efforts were made to reach out to Williams with regard to her replacement, and another to the International Olympic Committee, enclosing the judgement.

The attorneys are also sending a letter to the Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, asking if they will continue to finance the TTGF, knowing they owe damages to Williams.

Williams, who is currently studying statistics and economics at the University of the West Indies said the entire ordeal has taught her to remain calm in any situation.

“I feel like I have learned to be very humble and very calm even when the seas around you is full of turmoil. When we started the case and everything started unfolding, one of the most important things that I had to remember was to remain very calm. It is very easy to allow your emotions to take over, and I was able to take control of that and that is something that I learned out of this entire case,” Williams said.