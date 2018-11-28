TB at Charlieville school not confirmed

Classes will resume on Friday at ASJA Girls’ College, Charlieville after the school was closed for four days for sanitation after it was alleged a cleaner at the school died of tuberculosis (TB).

Tuberculosis is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which affects the human lungs. However, the disease can also damage other parts of the body . It spreads through the air when an affective person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

In a brief interview today, Education Minister Anthony Garcia did not confirm the TB scare at the school, but said the ministry was waiting for a response from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

“We are about to issue a media release," he said. "We are waiting for the input from the Ministry of Health.

"But what I can tell you, from what we have been told, it is nothing to be scared about and everything is being done to safeguard the health of those who operate within the school.

“I understand in the medical term, the situation was latent, therefore there is no possibility of anyone being infected. But I have to get in contact with the Minister of Health before I can comment more on the matter.”