St Anthony’s cruise to National Intercol semis

Carapichaima captain Kevon Williams, centre, is marked closely by St Anthony's Brandel Williams, left, in the Coca Cola National Intercol quarter-finals yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

ST ANTHONY’S cruised to the semi-final round of the Coca Cola National Intercol competition, with a convincing 4-1 win over Carapichaima East in their quarter-final fixture yesterday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Ace striker Haile Beckles netted a pair as the “Westmoorings Tigers” booked a place in the last four, and a showdown against Premier League winners Naparima on Friday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

St Anthony’s broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through Jahmai George, who rose above his marker to head home a left-sided corner from Kiron Manswell.

St Anthony’s, the North Intercol title-holders, extended their lead in the 33rd. Beckles chased a loose ball on the left, and sent a cross which was spilled by Carapichaima East goalkeeper Aaron Best.

Zion Williams needed two efforts in order to get the rebound into the back of the net.

Beckles got in the act with a pair of goals, in the 43rd and 45th, to put the game beyond Carapichaima East’s reach.

Both goals came in almost similar fashion, with long balls from the right by Jordan Barclay finding a marauding Beckles who hit right-footed shots past Best. His first goal went low to Best’s left and the second was high over the 'keeper’s reach.

Carapichaima East, the Central Zone Intercol winners, pulled one back in the 62nd through Luke Charles.

The defender was on hand to pounce on a rebound after St Anthony’s goalie Josiah Perez parried a cross from the left by Carapichaima East’s captain Kevon Williams.

The first National Intercol semi between San Juan North and Signal Hill, is expected to take place tomorrow at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.