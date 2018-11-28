Senator feels safe with paramedics

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Independent Senator. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has said he preferred to be treated by paramedics from Global Medical Response TT (GMRTT) rather than graduates from medical school or interns, as he was impressed with the level of training and technical support its staff are given.

Speaking at a Joint Select Committee meeting on local authorities at Parliament, Deyalsingh praised CEO of GMRTT Paul Anderson for his company's commitment to serving TT and the level of training its staff undergoes before going on the field.

He said dispatchers at GMRTT's offices are trained to talk callers through procedures like mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, CPR and childbirth, and said he was optimistic that chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Roshan Parasram could attest to the company's capabilities.

"I commend your company for introducing the dispatchers and that level of competency and you have set the gold standard for yourselves.

"I have seen some of your services offered, it is first class and if I collapse, I would rather one of your paramedics save me than an intern or a graduate because of the level of training they get, and I'm sure Dr (Roshan) Parasram will realise that."

Committee member Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said while she understood the necessary service that GMRTT provides and commended it for its adherence to international best practice, she urged the Ministry of Health to expedite the establishment of a procedure for ambulance companies to apply for licences.

"That (lack) is a serious gap. It is an issue to which serious attention must be paid, and the Ministry of Health needs to step up to the plate."