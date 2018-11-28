Republic MD: Scotia buyout a good deal for all

File photo: Nigel Baptiste, Managing Director of Republic Bank.

Tuesday's announcement of Republic Bank Financial Holdings' agreement with Scotiabank to acquire its banks in nine Caribbean countries for US$123 million shook up the regional financial markets to the extent that Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Guyana government objected strenuously to the deal. However, Republic Bank management director Nigel Baptiste assures Newsday's Associate Business Editor CARLA BRIDGLAL that regional governments and their citizens have nothing to fear.

1. How long was this deal in the making?

Discussions around this potential transaction have been ongoing for three/four months.

2. Was there any consultation with regulatory authorities in the various jurisdictions, or is that even necessary?

The approval of the regulatory authorities in the various jurisdictions will be required and are a condition for closing of the transaction. On the day before we executed the agreement, both parties did advise the central banks in the various jurisdictions of our intention to enter the agreement. This was just a courtesy advice and not meant to signal any approval on their parts. We are aware that there is an approval process that the transaction will have to follow.

3. What’s your (well, Republic’s) response to Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne and the Guyana government?

The response of both Mr Browne and the Guyana government are perfectly reasonable under the circumstances. I believe that once the initial surprise at the announcement has settled, the more in-depth understanding of the reasons and value proposition offered by Republic Bank will emerge.

It was always the intention to secure the approval of the various governments and this would only have occurred after a careful examination and assessment by those authorities of the pros and cons of the proposed transaction.

For example, in the case of Antigua, a new player coming into the market would have a different implication for job security of employees than if the operation is taking over by existing players; it will also have a different implication for concentration exposures among the various players in the financial sector.

In the case of Guyana, there issue is the concentration exposure itself.

We believe however that while the market share itself appears large if you disaggregate that market share and look at with respect to the various business sectors, government and private individuals, the picture would vary substantially. As such, we remain hopeful, if not confident, that once all of the issues are ventilated and addressed, there will be considerably less angst in the markets.

4. How will you assuage their concerns— Guyana was particularly worried about too “big to fail” complications and price fixing now that Republic would be the biggest player in their market?

I think the regulatory environment in Guyana is quite robust and so the risk of price fixing is very low. Guyana also has a very competitive financial sector and a vibrant non-banking sector so no one player will be able to dominate. Once the fullness of information is disclosed to the regulators as we go through the approval process, the concerns should begin to dissipate.

5. What’s the recourse now, since at least Antigua has decided to step in and block the sale?

I did not interpret the comments by the Prime Minister as stepping in to block the sale. I think he was being very clear that their approval will be required and identifying the areas of concern that would have to be addressed before such approval could be granted. It is now up to Scotia and ourselves to address these concerns which we fully expect to.

6. Can you explain what Republic's strategy is? What's the rationale behind this new acquisition of Scotiabank's EC/Guyana/St Maarten assets?

Republic’s strategy has many facets. The facet that would encompass the acquisition of Scotia’s assets and the Cayman National Corporation relate to our efforts to diversify the group’s income generating base and provide increased business opportunities for our clients across the territories in which we operate and enriched job prospects for our staff. Republic has dominant positions in most of our existing markets and so we are looking to expand into new markets to continue our growth trajectory.

7. You already have a presence in some of these territories. Can you say what business you are looking to expand in these places? For, example, are you hoping to capitalise on the nascent oil boom in Guyana?

We have a physical presence in Grenada and Guyana but many of our clients in Trinidad and the other markets we are in, do business in the wider EC territories. Our understanding of the markets convinced us that there was considerable value added that the Republic brand could bring to those markets that we are not in, while in the two territories that we are in, it is an opportunity to consolidate our presence.

8. Some of these territories, especially the EC, are vulnerable and volatile, not just economically, but also because of climate change and susceptibility to hurricane damage. How do you factor these into your investment decision?

There are operational risks associated with every market in the Caribbean. That volatility is built into forecasts which inform value and pricing decisions. Ultimately however, as a Caribbean institution, our best interests will always reside in the Caribbean and we are committed to working through any challenge that is presented.

9. How do you also deal with the potential for de-risking in these territories as well, something you're dealing with at home?

With transparency and a commitment to doing the right thing. Our correspondents have been very pleased with the measures implemented by the Republic Group to minimise the risk of our channels being used for money laundering and terrorism financing. We know that the Scotia infrastructure was similarly robust and so we are confident that, barring nationally inspired sanctions by the overseas territories (such as what we face in Trinidad and Tobago at the moment), we should continue to successfully navigate that risk.

10. Scotia said that they don't think this divestment is material to their overall business. Is Scotia's loss Republic's gain? How can you grow these assets that they clearly did not see worthwhile to hold on to?

We think so. Scotia’s global asset base is Can$998 billion, their annual revenue is Can$29 billion and their annual profit is Can$9 billion. Republic’s asset base is US$10.5 billion, our annual revenue is US$750 million and our annual profit is US$198 million. The scale of the two operations is therefore considerably different. US$2.5 billion in assets is 20 per cent of our total but less than 0.2 per cent of their total. We could do exactly the same thing that they do and the impact for us would be far greater than it would be for them.

11. Are there any other territories (even outside the Caribbean) that RFHL is looking to expand into as well?

We are continuously looking for expansion opportunities inside and outside of the Caribbean. We believe that we should always only be limited by the limit of our imagination and ambition. And both of those are quite big within the Republic family.