QRC, Fatima in Fruta Form 1 final

QRC's Micah Nelson, left, will be in action today in the Fruta Form 1 National League U-13 final. PHOTO COURTESY CA-images

QRC and Fatima will face each other today in the final of the inaugural Fruta-sponsored Form One Under-13 National League football competition at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair, from 3.30 pm.

In their respective semi-final matches on Saturday, at the St Mary’s Ground, QRC trounced Presentation San Fernando 7-1 and Fatima edged El Dorado East 1-0.

In the QRC-Presentation contest, Jayden Jones gave Presentation a fifth minute lead but Micah Nelson equalised for the Royalians in the 12th. Addae Paponette scored Royalians’ second goal in the 18th, followed by items from Carlos Ruiz (19th) and Roshaun Doobay (40th).

Paponette notched his second goal in the 48th to make it 5-1, and Nicholi Seaton got his name on the scoresheet in the 56th. Nelson, who was named as the player of the match, completed the rout in the 57th.

The day’s opening game saw Michael Chaves finding the back of the net, in the 58th to guarantee Fatima’s place in the final.