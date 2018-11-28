Police nab shot bandit at hospital

Police nabbed a wounded bandit at the Mt Hope hospital where he fled to for emergency treatment after being shot in a botched robbery at a grocery in Cunupia.

Earlier reports were that the bandit was killed in a shootout with police who foiled the suspect and two accomplices during a robbery attempt at One Plus Supermarket.

However, police have since said none of the bandits died but one did seek treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he was detained.

Police confirmed that at around 8.50 pm on Tuesday three men with bandanas over their faces entered One Plus Supermarket at Munroe Road, Cunupia, where they pulled out their guns and ordered the cashiers to hand over the cash.

A passerby saw the robbery and alerted police who were on mobile patrol.

Officers attempted to enter the store but were fired upon by the bandits.

A shootout ensued and the bandits ran away from the store as officers gave chase, but lost them several metres away.

In videos uploaded to social media, several residents along Munroe Road, could be heard cheering the officers as they gave chase.