Police arrest maxi gunman in Arima

The Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a man for possession of a gun last night, when the driver of a maxi taxi saw the weapon in the man's waistband.

Police said at about 10.30, they responded to reports of an armed man aboard a maxi parked along the Port of Spain taxi stand.

When the police arrived at the scene, the man ran out of the maxi, prompting the police to chase him.

He was eventually held along Cocorite Road.

A .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband.

The man, 35, was taken to the police station for questioning.

In an unrelated incident members of the Inter Agency Task Force recovered a pistol after responding to several gunfire in Belmont.

Police said at about 4.35 am today, they were on patrol when they recieved a report of gunshots at the Belmont Valley Road. Upon reaching the basketball court, people who were in the area saw the police car and ran away.

A Taurus pistol with one empty magazine was found in a white water cooler.

No one was arrested.