Paramedics, cops should work more closely

Dr Varma Deyalsingh

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh yesterday urged officials of the ambulance company Global Medical Response TT (GMRTT) to forge closer partnerships with the police as they work in known "hotspot" areas.

Speaking at a sitting of a Joint Select Committee on local authorities, Deyalsingh asked the ambulance officials whether they faced difficulties or dangers while going into crime hotspots.

CEO of GMRTT Paul Anderson, said in the past they have faced issues, and while they usually wait for a police escort if they believe a certain area might be dangerous, there have also been incidents of unexpected violence.

He said, "We don't have any areas that are off limits to us; we have heightened sensitivity going into certain areas.

"If it's a violent case and we have evidence of some type of violence, the job of an EMT or paramedic is dangerous enough, so we will stay in a safe area and wait for the police to go in and secure the area and advise us whether its safe for us to proceed.

"Unexpected violence, where we had no prior indication, also happens and our people are trained to escape those scenes, and there have certainly been times during our tenure where that has happened."

Deyalsingh said there was need for closer co-operation with the police and suggested dispatch workers should be trained to ask callers certain questions to determine whether the situation being reported is dangerous for paramedics.