Opposition to fight Govt over Petrotrin Ramdeen tells Senate

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen on the attack in the Upper House on Tuesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen has pledged that the Opposition will fight Government in court to ensure Petrotrin workers receive all that is due from the company's pension plan.

He was speaking on Tuesday on a motion which he piloted in the Senate calling on the Upper House to take note of the failure of government to disclose a viable and credible plan to address the needs of those persons/business affected by the closure of the refinery.

"The government has not told the country what is going to happen to these 5,322 workers from Petrotrin after Friday. I have met with people from Petrotrin who have worked 30 years in Petrotrin and when Friday reach you know what they walking away with? They walking away with $22,000 after working for 30 years at Petrotrin."

Ramdeen said he read a newspaper article where the government was saying the average Petrotrin employees were going to be paid was $500,000.

"That is simply not true. And what are you trying to sell to the population when after Friday you have real people enduring real suffering in TT and you want to peddle this kind of misinformation in the public domain to convince the country of what? There are people who don't know after Friday how they going to pay their mortgages. There are people who going to wait 14 years until they reach 50...to get their gratuity. And then receive a pension in 14 years of $3,000. What is going to be the value of $3,000 in 14 years to those people?"

He said the government was proud of the situation. "But you see this Opposition, this Opposition will fight this Government on this Petrotrin issue tooth and nail. I want to impress to the Petrotrin workers that by the hook or the crook we will go to court and you see that pension plan? Nobody, nobody will be denied they have accrued by paying money into that Petrotrin plan by this PNM Government."

Ramdeen predicted Government will not "come clean" on the Petrotrin plan as it was not in their character of DNA.

He also accused Petrotrin consultant Robert Riley of "re-staffing" Petrotrin with all the people who were working at BP before. "So Petrotrin is like a new version of BP."