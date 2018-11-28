Off-duty cop thwarts Cunupia robbery

File photo

A constable assigned to the Inter Agency Task Force foiled a robbery at a grocery on Munroe Road, Cunupia, last night.

Police confirmed PC Reid was outside One Plus One Supermarket at around 8.30 pm when three men confronted him and ordered him to lie face down on the ground.

They went into the store and robbed customers and cashiers.

Reid pulled out his service pistol and fired at the bandits, hitting one in the side of the head.

The wounded bandit ran out and went to the Mt Hope Hospital, where he sought treatment.

Reid kept the remaining two bandits at the scene until members of the Central Division Task Force arrived. They took the two men into custody and seized a pistol and a cutlass.

Later last night police from the St Joseph station visited the hospital, where the wounded bandit was being treated and arrested him.

He is warded in stable but critical condition.