Northern Division: 9 % decrease in serious crimes

File Photo by Shane Superville

Despite the many challenges within the Northern Division, it has recorded a nine per cent decrease in serious crimes, said Ag ASP Leon Hayes.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing yesterday, at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Haynes said from January 2018 to the present, the division saw a decrease in serious crimes from 2,870 in 2017 to 2,624 in 2018, which represents 246 fewer serious crimes than 2017.

He said the division has also recovered 176 firearms to date; 4,416 people were arrested for various offences; and 1,172 people were arrested on warrants.

“While the division has achieved a detection rate of 27 per cent," he said, "despite the decrease in serious crimes the officers of the division continue to conduct crime-reduction initiatives to achieve further reduction and to increase the detection rate.

He said the division had increased its operations targeting drug blocks and also patrols, with emphasis on hot spots, as well as regular round-the-clock community patrols.

Haynes said the Northern Division is the first division to implement the Multi-Agency Task Force, comprising the Fire Service, the Bureau of Standards, the OSHA, Criminal Tax Investigation Department, and the Electrical Inspectorate to help curb illegal gambling in the division.

While the division continues to face with challenges relating to violent crimes, it continues to make breakthroughs by disrupting emerging gang activities in and around the division, he said.

“Many suspected gang members have been arrested for firearm offences and other gang-related crimes. We have continued to strengthen our partnership with the community through station council meetings, which are held monthly at each station, in an effort to involve all stakeholders throughout the division."

He said the stations also collaborate with various external agencies such as TTEC and the regional corporations to improve street lighting and other physical infrastructure.

Also, he said, for 2108 the division has issued 5,485 speeding tickets, with 12,409 fixed penalty tickets issued, and 115 people have been charged for driving under the influence.

He urged citizens to review their personal and home security, with a view to minimising vulnerability to crime during the Christmas season.