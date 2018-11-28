MTS workers fight over man at Siparia

TWO female maintenance workers who fought over a man at the Siparia Administrative Complex on Monday are assisting police with their investigation into the incident.

Police said the fight broke out about 11 am at the Health Ministry’s department in the complex located at the corner Allies Street and SS Erin Road in Siparia. Both women are employed with the National Maintenance Training Services Limited.

Police said the aggressor who is 49, approached her co-worker and a loud argument ensued in the presence of customers who visited the department to conduct business. It escalated into a fight as both women started to beat each other.

After a few minutes, two men identified only as Valley and Kurt separated the women and police from the nearby Siparia station arrived at the scene. The women were taken for medical care and police interviewed them.

One of the women, police said, is facing a charge of assault.