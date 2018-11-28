Mechanic killed with tools in hand

A WELL- known Mon Repos mechanic died with his tools in his hands , doing what he loved – repairing a car.

Winston Luke, 60, also known as “Papa Luke,” was shot dead inside his garage at Newbold Street, Mon Repos, south Trinidad, on Tuesday evening.

His son Kevin Luke, 29, who was assisting his father was also shot by bandits. He is in a stable but serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital. Police said Kevin was shot in the back.

At about 6.30pm, two gunmen entered the mechanic shop and began shooting at the father and son, then ran out.

Luke died on the spot. His son was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Investigators described the killing as a hit.

Luke was the father of 12, nine sons and three daughters, He had been a mechanic for over 29 years.

One son told Newsday today that his father’s death came as a shock to him and his siblings. He said he did not know of any threats made to his father and brother.

“My father was an innocent man. He did not deserve to die like this . And my brother is lucky to be alive.”

He described his father as hardworking and passionate.

“He spent all his time in the mechanic shop doing what he loved. I just don’t understand why.” the distraught son said.

Neighbours said Luke was good at his trade.

“People from all over would come to him for them to fix their car. There was nothing he could not do when it came to fixing people cars. He was really good.”

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre today.