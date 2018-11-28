N Touch
Mechanic gunned down in garage

A mechanic was shot dead in his garage in Mon Repos, San Fernando near a police station, at about 6 pm on Tuesday.
Newsday understands Winston Luke, 60, died while his son Kevin was due to undergo emergency surgery at San Fernando General Hospital.
Luke and his son were working in their garage at Newbold Street, a short distance from the Mon Repos Police Station, when gunshots rang out. Neighbours and relatives responded and took the two men to the hospital where Luke was pronounced dead. His son who was shot four times in the lower part of his body.

People on the scene could not assist the police as to the identity of the shooter or shooters, and also on whether they arrived in a vehicle or walked into the garage.

