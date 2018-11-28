Man arrested for flashing at women

A CHAGUANAS man known for visiting recreational parks in the area and flashing his penis or masturbating in front of women was arrested yesterday.

Senior police told Newsday today several women had made reports to the Chaguanas station about the man, whom they described as a “young pervert.”

The 34-year-old man, from Enterprise,works as a taxi driver with a Nissan blue B15. Police said he parks his car near recreational grounds, then looks for his prey. He targets women whom are usually alone exercising or relaxing in the park.

Many of the reports given to police by women are similar. Police said women have reported that the man approaches them, pulls down his pants and flashes his penis, then runs off as the women begin screaming. Other women, in their statements, said they have seen the same man hiding in the bushes looking at them with his hands moving in his pants.

The descriptions of the man given by all the victims are similar, investigators said.

Police said he has not only been performing his perverted acts at parks in Chaguanas.

After a series of reports, the Chaguanas CID police set up a surveillance operation and began looking for the man. He was arrested yesterday evening in Chaguanas while driving his car.

Police said he man has been charged with rape and a number of sexual offences in the past. He will be placed on identification parade today.