Maloney man gunned down

A Maloney man is dead after a drive-by shooting near his Building 20 Maloney Gardens home tonight.

Police confirmed that at about 8.20 pm, Marcus Gomez, 23, a.k'a "Risky" was liming with friends when a car slowed down and shots were fired at them by the occupants.

Three people were wounded while Gomez died at the scene.

Up to press time investigators were still at the scene.

Gomez was a former striker for Arima North Secondary School. No arrest has been made and investigations are on going.