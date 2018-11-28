Let’s never make flooding an act of man

THE EDITOR: It is now over a month since TT suffered one of the worst, if not the worst, flooding disasters in its history. Many people lost everything and the nation bore witness to the disaster in real time via social media and the traditional media outlets.

Although it was a time of tremendous sorrow, there was a light at the end of the tunnel as Trinidadians came together and represented everything that is good about our country – lending assistance in any way we could to those who were suffering.

After every disaster there is an opportunity to learn from mistakes made. To reflect on how our actions may have contributed so we can make the changes necessary in case a similar situation should reoccur.

I believe the flooding experienced last month was due to several factors – almost one month’s rainfall in three days, high tide, clogged waterways. It is the last point that is most upsetting to me.

For years we have been aware that there are those amongst us who treat the rivers, drains and waterways as their personal dumps. Garbage thrown out vehicle windows on our roadways naturally find their way to watercourses. It was obvious this contributed greatly to the flooding.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte has promised to bring a beverage container bill to Parliament which would facilitate the proper disposal and recycling of beverage containers. The EMA is also drafting waste rules which will regulate how waste is managed. Together these will set the foundation for a recycling industry in our country.

But despite the best intentions of these authorities, these rules and regulations will have no effect without the efforts of every citizen. It is my sincere hope that as a nation we can come together, be our brother’s keeper and ensure that if a tragedy like last month’s ever occurs again we can honestly say it was an act of God and not man.

OSEI BENN, D’Abadie