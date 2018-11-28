Koury accused proclaims innocence

MURDERED: Businessman Eddie Koury

ONE of the five men on trial for the murder of businessman Dr Eddie Koury, in an interview with police, proclaimed his innocence and denied playing any part in the killing.

Jerome Murray, of Scarborough, Tobago, was arrested at a house in D’Abadie on September 21, 2005, and again in Tobago on October 7, 2005.

After his second arrest, Murray was brought to Trinidad and eventually taken to the Arouca police station, where he was interviewed by now-retired ACP Nadir Khan, while ACP Stephen Ramsubhag, who died earlier this month, recorded it.

Also present at the interview, which began at 6.20 pm that day, and ended five hours later at 11.05 pm, was now-retired Senior Supt Johnny Abraham.

During Abraham’s testimony yesterday he read out the interview with Murray.

Murray did not sign what was recorded by Ramsubhag, but all three policemen did.

When the trial resumes on Monday, attorney Daniel Khan, who represents Shawn James, who allegedly gave a confession statement where he admitted to taking part in the killing, of beheading Koury and dumping his body, will begin his cross examination of the retired policeman.

Koury, the managing director of ISKO Enterprises Ltd, an import and distribution company based in the Macoya industrial estate, was abducted from his office on September 21, 2005.

James, Caleb Donaldson, Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn are on before Justice Malcolm Holdip Port of Spain First Criminal Court at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.