Kidnapped UWI worker rescued

UWI worker Maria Dass-Seepersad was rescued this evening at 8.30 pm by police, hours after she was kidnapped at the north entrance of the university.

According to police, officers acted on a tip-off and went to a road in the Caura valley where they intercepted a car which contained four men.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and police.

In the end, three suspects were held while the fourth escaped.

When officers looked inside the car, they found Dass bound and gagged in the back seat.

She was quickly taken by police to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment. She was said to be extremely traumatised.

Police sources said the three suspects are being kept at separate police stations in Northern Division.

Police sources confirmed that ACP North McDonald Jacobs contacted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to confirm that Dass was rescued and in good condition at hospital.

At 3.15 pm, Dass was snatched by two men, one dressed in police uniform while the other was clad in army fatigues, as she was making her way to her car near the northern entrance of the St Augustine campus.

The brazen kidnapping took place three weeks after UWI students clashed with police during a protest on campus over very lax security at the university. Investigations into Dass' kidnapping are on going.