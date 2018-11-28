Kidnap escapee feared brain-dead

A Fyzabad delivery man is in critical condition after he fell on his head while trying to escape a kidnap attempt yesterday afternoon.

Police confirmed that Sylvester Smith, 35, and two co-workers were making deliveries at Demerara Road, Wallerfield, when gunmen accosted them, tied them up and put them in the back of their Nissan panel van.

As the bandits drove along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, one of the captives unlocked the back door, and they jumped out onto the road while the van was moving.

Two of the men suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, but Smith hit his head and began to bleed heavily.

Arima police were notified and took the three to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Smith is being treated.

The van was later found in a bushy area.