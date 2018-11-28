Govt, Sandals release MOU

Sandals MoU made public: (From Left) Sandals group deputy chairman Adam Stewart holds a copy of the MoU between the Government and Sandals in company of Minister of National Security, Minister of Communications and Minister in the office of the PM Stuart Young and Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer following a press conference at the office of the Prime Minister St Clair, Port of Spain PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Wednesday, 28th November, 2018.

THE GOVERNMENT and Sandals have made public their memorandum of understanding (MOU) and Sandals deputy chairman Adam Stewart says there was no secret deal.

He was speaking at a media conference on Wednesday at the Office of the Prime Minister, Port of Spain.

Communication Minister Stuart Young said a collective agreement was made to make public the MOU, signed on October 10, 2017 by Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe on behalf on the Government and a Donna A. Delva on behalf of Sandals Resorts International.

He said this was not a common practice in business but was done in the interest of transparency and to avoid "distractions" from those in Opposition.

He was asked whether the timing of the release had anything to do with the hearing of the court matter brought by chartered surveyor Afra Raymond seeking judicial review of the government's decision to withhold details about the Sandals deal, which is being heard on November 29.

Young said it had nothing to do with Raymond.

Stewart criticised a report in the local media with a purported Sandals plan, describing it as 100 per cent fictitious, and said no one had called Sandals to confirm the authenticity of the report.

He said the resort in Tobago will bring 70,000 to 80,000 visitors and US$80 million a year, have 150-200 tours a day and permanently employ 2,000 locals.