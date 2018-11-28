Missing girl, 16, dreamt she was kidnapped

One week before she disappeared, 16- year- old student Shindlar Cuffy dreamt she was being kidnapped.

She awoke in the night screaming and crying, "No, let me go.” On hearing her daughter’s screams, her mother, Shondel Shallow, who was sleeping in another room, said she ran into Shindlar’s room and calmed her down.

In an interview today at the family's home at Rosehill Street, Claxton Bay, the emotional mother said. "I did not know that I would have been now living this dream. This is a nightmare. This is a nightmare that has come to life. I didn’t know my little girl would be taken from me just like in the dream. Oh God, no!"

Today marks three days since the form five student went missing.

On Monday morning Shallow hugged and kissed her daughter goodbye and sent her in a taxi headed for the Marabella North Secondary School. Cuffy, who was expected to travel back to her Claxton Bay home by taxi, did not return home.

Shallow wiped her tears as she recalled her daughter shaking with fear in her bed after the dream."She told me, 'Mummy, there was someone after me. I am scared.'"

The mother of two said she hugged her daughter and they began to pray. "'It was just a dream,' I told her, 'everything is going to be okay, no one is after you, baby.' Why is this happening to me? I want my baby back.

"Please, whoever has my daughter, please, just let her go.”

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit has now intervened and is questioning several people over the teen’s disappearance.

Staff at her school said she was absent on Monday.

Her mother has given a description of the car and driver to police as well as a photograph of Cuffy, which was circulated to police stations across the country.

At about 7 am on Monday, Shallow and her daughter left their home and walked to the Southern Main Road to await a taxi. A few minutes later, a white AD wagon taxi stopped in front of them, with two other passengers, and Shindlar got into the car.

At about 3.30 pm, Shallow became worried when her daughter did not arrive home asshe had usually returned by that time. She called her daughter’s cell phone but the calls went to voicemail.

Shallow went to the school and learnt that her daughter had not shown up.

Cuffyhas albinism. Her hair is blonde. She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a white shirt and blue skirt and tie. She also had a coloured knapsack of books.

Couva police are investigating.