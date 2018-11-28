Four in Valsayn drug bust released

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

Four of the seven people detained last Sunday at Valsayn North in connection with the seizure of 600 kilograms of compressed marijuana have been released from police custody.

However, three others a 56-year-old man and two other men, aged 40 and 37, have been charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges were laid by officers of the Northern Division Task Force.

On Tuesday interpreters assisted police in interviewing two Venezuelan women who were detained on Sunday along with the five others.

After being interviewed the women were allowed to go free.

Investigators have since interviewed the owner of the apartment close to where the drugs were found, whodenied any knowledge that the apartment was being used for any illicit activities.

On Sunday around 2 am a joint team of officers went to an apartment complex at Mayfield Road, Valsayn, where they searched a panel van and allegedly found 600 kilograms of compressed marijuana. They also searched an apartment and detained five men and two Venezuelan women.

The drug bust came about after a tip-off from a member of the public.

Investigators said more people are expected to be detained in connection with the seizure.