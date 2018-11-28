CPL women’s T20 on the horizon COO Russell: It’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’

Pete Russell, COO of CPL, says a women's version to the CPL is on the cards.

THE Caribbean Premier League (CPL), marketed as "The Biggest Party in Sport", could soon have women's cricketers joining the festivities, according to Pete Russell, CPL Chief Operations Officer (COO). West Indies batter Britney Cooper, on Sunday, made a plea for the CPL to reject cricket as being just a "gentleman's game" and incorporate women in the annual tournament.

The West Indies, who were defending champions in the recently concluded 2018 ICC Women's World T20 tournament, crashed out at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Australia. The regional side was wildly inconsistent with the bat throughout the tournament and lamented they were at a disadvantage to their Australian, English and Indian counterparts who play much more cricket year-round.

"We need people in the CPL or corporate sponsors to back us and give us that push. We can't do it all by ourselves...we need more. We need a mini-CPL," she said.

Russell, responding to questions emailed to him by Newsday, said the CPL has taken notice of the successful staging of the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean which attracted large crowds at Providence Stadium (Guyana), Darren Sammy Cricket Ground (St Lucia) and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua).

The turnout of spectators drew praise from ICC CEO Dave Richardson as the tournament proved successful being held as a stand-alone without the support of the men's version for the first time,

Russell said women's cricket being part of CPL has been discussed before and said it will happen eventually.

"We have already discussed the feasibility of a women’s tournament with Cricket West Indies (CWI) or a women’s exhibition match, after the 2017 tournament, and have been discussing how we can make it work since then. Any cricket tournament is a huge logistical challenge to arrange and there are a lot of questions that would need to be answered before we could commit to going ahead. But it is something that we are keen to have as part of the CPL programme, it is not question of ‘if’ it is a question of ‘when’," he declared.

Russell believes the interest in the women's game is there and economically would make sense.

"Yes, we think this is a feasible option. We have seen with the Women’s Big Bash in Australia, the Super League in England and in the recently completed ICC Women’s World T20 that the women’s game is on the rise and needs to be taken very seriously. The quality of the women’s game has risen massively over the last few years and the Windies women’s team have been at the forefront of this. Having won the 2016 (T20) tournament and made the semi-final in this year’s event, the talent is clearly there for a fantastic women’s tournament in the region. But all decisions in this regard have to be discussed and agreed with our partners, CWI," he explained.

He believes getting sponsors on board will not be problem either as other T20 tournaments have cropped up and been a hit.

"CPL is blessed to have so many female fans and we would love to give the young girls, who follow our league, the chance to have role models and turn cricket into a feasible profession for young women in the Caribbean," he added.

Russell reiterated that for a women's CPL to become a reality, the CWI and other major stakeholders need to be on board 100 per cent.

"We see the CPL as having a part to play in growing the game across the region, but we would need the support of CWI and other key stakeholders to turn the idea of this league into a reality...We like to think that as a league we are seen as innovators and those who look to push the envelope. This is clearly a chance for us to look to expand our footprint, but more importantly it is the right time to develop the women’s game across the Caribbean," he said.

Asked if investing into the women's game is a risk worth taking by CPL, the COO said, "We don’t see it as a risk, but we have shown over the last six years that we are willing to invest in cricket across the region. It is very early days in these discussions and we have a lot of hoops to jump through before this becomes a reality, but we have seen over the last few weeks just how fast the women’s game is growing and we would love to be a part of its ongoing success."