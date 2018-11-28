Boat parties affect fisherfolk at King’s Wharf, SF’do

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.

Members of the San Fernando Fishing Co-operative say weekend boat parties are destroying their livelihood.

Fishermen said every weekend partygoers park indiscriminately on King’s Wharf to board the boats, leaving little room for the fish trucks which come to the port from all over the country to sell their perishable fish from just after midnight.

Co-operative member Fazal Hosein said these are the worst conditions he has seen at the wharf in the 45 years he has been working boats there.

He said when intoxicated partygoers come off the boats, they engage in bottle-pelting and fights, posing a risk to the fishermen and vendors working there.

In addition, he said, the fishermen have no electricity or running water for tools or to power-wash their boats and every government that comes into power makes promises, but does not fulfil them.

These issues were raised on Monday morning when the fishermen met with San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello to discuss conflicting plans for the development of the waterfront.

The mayor invited the co-operative members to a meeting after they complained that the development was taking place without their being consulted. Fishing association president Salim Gool said as major stakeholders they should have been consulted because decisions affecting their livelihood are taking place without their input.

About 25 men and women, representing residents, vendors, boat operators and fishermen met with Regrello at City Hall for what the Mayor said was a “pretty good meeting.” He said they discussed sensitive aspects of the project ,which is being led by the Ministry of Planning. Regrello has been attending meetings at the ministry where the project is being developed.

He explained, “The fisherfolk said they feel left out because the ministry has had no dialogue with them.

"We (the planning committee) had a meeting last week and in that meeting, I enquired about the fisherfolks’ concerns, which have to do with three areas...relocation of the residents, with the vendors and the boat owners."

He was told the committee had not met with the fishermen because the project was still in the planning stages.

"I offered to meet with the fisherfolk. They came on Monday and brought plans that seem feasible and I promised to take their plans to the next meeting of the ministry on December 13.”

Regrello said he believes the problem is one of communication, pointing out that a billboard which went up on King’s Wharf saying the project was “approved by you" gave the impression that work had started even though the wharf users had not been consulted, "and that was kind of awkward and unfortunate.

"It is being rectified now and I think there is goodwill inside there,” he added.

He said he has asked the fishermen to put the proposal in writing by December 7 for him to take to the December 13 meeting.

The fisherfolk are objecting to the removal of the fish market from the wharf to Embacadere, near the dump and cemetery. They are also asking for a proper berthing facility and locker rooms.