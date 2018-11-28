Attorney traumatised after knocking down pedestrian

Photo by Julien Neaves

A 62-year-old woman identified as Patricia La Chapelle was in critical condition at the Port of Spain General hospital yesterday with severe head injuries after being knocked down by the driver of a white Range Rover.

Around 10 am yesterday a female attorney who works for a commercial bank turned off Maraval Road into Sweet Briar Road, St Clair and collided with La Chapelle, who was on foot.

She was pinned under the wheel of the Range Rover for several minutes before police and eyewitnesses moved it and freed her.

St Clair police checked for a pulse and initially La Chapelle was thought to have died, but when an ambulance arrived Emergency Medical Officers discovered she was still alive, though sources said her head injuries could be life-threatening.

The attorney who struck La Chapelle was traumatised and contacted relatives ,who went to the scene and comforted her.

She was expected to give a statement to investigators yesterday.