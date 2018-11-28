2 held with gun, marijuana

WEEKS of surveillance paid off for members of the Inter Agency Task Force on Tuesday night when they arrested two people who were found with a gun, ammunition and some marijuana.

Police said that at 11.20 pm, the IATF Strike Team led by Cpl Phillips went to Boundary Road in El Socorro to search the apartment home of a 32-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man both originally from Oxford Street in Belmont.

They found a pistol and ten rounds of ammunition. Police also searched the woman's car and found a plastic bag containing 102 grams of marijuana. The couple was arrested and taken to the Barataria Police Station. PC Weekes is continuing investigations.