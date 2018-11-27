Why the fearof Sandals?

THE EDITOR: Does the fear of Sandals being successful make the small Tobago hoteliers quake in their shoes? Are they afraid that wealthy Trini visitors will abandon them and instead stay at Sandals? Are they afraid that their employees will leave to work at Sandals and earn better wages?

I really do not buy the fear of Sandals damaging the environment unduly. Being afraid of billion-dollar development shows a lack of understanding of how to generate real money. Modern technology will ensure that compromises can be reached in order to effect compliance and workable standards.

Undoubtedly there will be a spillover effect if and when Sandals comes on stream: more international flights from First World countries. Can it be that TT people see themselves as too socially and emotionally backward?

In its present form Tobago is unattractive to the standard wealthy visitor. Each Caribbean island is blessed with sun, sand and sea. In the world of beauty contests all the girls are beautiful. There has to be some stand-out feature to choose the winner.

Being intellectually superior and better dressed lead to success. Sandals with its international fame will provide the necessary window dressing for elevating our tourism sector.

There are a few individuals here who continue to cry against new highways and building development in Trinidad. Possibly these people are expats who may prefer to keep both Tobago and Trinidad small, quaint and only suited to their small, selfish, mental landscapes.

Read my lips. Robinson Crusoe is dead. Columbus, Peter Pan and Captain Hook do not live here anymore.

The idea of unspoiled tropical paradise islands suited only for elderly expats is exceedingly unfair to the natives.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin