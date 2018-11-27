UWI student held for marijuana…again

Dylan Malsingh

ENGINEERING student Dylan Malsingh pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking today when he appeared before a Tunapuna Magistrate.

Malsingh, 22, was arrested at 5 am when Inter-Agency Task Force officers led by ASP Brandon John visited Malsingh's Bedassie Street, St Augustine apartment and found 163 grammes of the drugs hidden in the ceiling.

The officers, Insp Bahadoor, Sgt Burris and constables Edwards and Baldwin were tipped off about drug sales taking place through Malsingh's apartment which is located mere walking distance from The University of the West Indies.

He was charged with possession of the drugs for trafficking because of the proximity to the university. Malsingh, who was arrested last year and placed on an 18-month bond for a similar offence, will re-appear in court tomorrow for sentencing.

He was also charged with possession of two camouflage pants to which he pleaded not guilty. Malsingh was granted $75,000 bail to cover the camouflage pants charge.