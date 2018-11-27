Two held for stealing appliances from ministry office

Two El Socorro men were arrested and a quantity of mini-appliances, accessories and other electronic items recovered after they reportedly broke into an office used by the Ministry of Works and Transport and stole them.

According to a police release this afternoon, the men aged 32 and 24 were arrested at their El Socorro homes by members of the North Eastern Division who acting on information executed search warrants.

Police found the items and took the men into custody.

The release confirmed that last Friday, staff at the Ministry's office secured the office and discovered the items missing and the building broken into when they returned to work yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.