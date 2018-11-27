TT and the CCJ: The facts

THE EDITOR: It is amazing how two well respected columnists like Martin Daly of the Sunday Express and Dr Hamid Ghany of the Sunday Guardian continue to write about the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) without reference to the facts.

In his column on November 18, Daly wrote: “Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago withheld accepting the appellate jurisdiction at inception and have persisted in doing so.”

In his column, Ghany stated: “In T&T, it is unlikely that such a change will also be made because of the deep-seated differences of opinion between the Government and the Opposition.”

Both highly respected men, as do so many other commentators, cleverly sidestepped the simple fact that TT is unable to give the green light for the CCJ to function because the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) reneged on the signed agreement to establish the court on February 14, 2001, when it held office.

I remind readers that it was Basdeo Panday in 1999, then prime minister, who announced that the Government of TT would provide a site to house the court, which resulted in the Heads of Government giving the thumbs up for its establishment.

However, when the UNC demitted office and became the official Opposition it refused to support the ruling PNM government’s decision to proceed with the functioning of the CCJ as the final court of appeal for TT.

The two UNC leaders gave different reasons for their refusal – Panday called for a referendum and, displaying absolutely no tact, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the court lacked East Indian judges.

What is even more remarkable and astonishing is that the current president of the court, Justice Adrian Saunders, has openly supported current Opposition Leader Persad-Bissessar regarding the composition of the panel of judges. In his interview with TV6’s Morning Edition host, Fazeer Mohammed, Saunders unfortunately, in my view, legitimised the Opposition Leader’s demand.

Given the undisputed facts, it is patently unjust for anyone to cast blame on the current PNM Government for any delay in the functioning of the CCJ in TT. Even more disturbing is when the president of the court seemingly gets involved in the politics of TT.

The national community could be reminded as well that this behaviour, of committing the country to a particular course of action when in government and reneging on that position when it returns to opposition is the hallmark of the UNC. We have seen it with the CCJ, FATCA, and now the income tax bill before the Parliament. It has now been extended to agreeing with something in a joint select committee, and then reneging on it when it comes to the Parliament.

It is for this reason I quote Daly in his column on Sunday under the headline, “Is the advance of the CCJ now stalled?” He stated: “In addition, others feel the judges of the court should not be salespersons for the acceptance of the court on which they sit, because the choice whether to accept the appellate jurisdiction of the court is a political decision on which politicians express their views. In these circumstances, judges risk being identified as political allies or adversaries.”

Given the advice offered by Daly one wonders aloud why he did not comment on Saunders’ appearance on the TV6 programme when he spoke freely about the CCJ and his support for the Opposition Leader’s rational for not supporting the current Government for the court to function here in TT.

ASHTON FORD

former general secretary

People’s National Movement