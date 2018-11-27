Steel and parang at Harvard

Sonrie The Band

THE Harvard Club in conjunction with the Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra will host Steel and Parang at the club on Friday.

This event had been a feature in the past and now it is back.

Entertainment will come from the Harvard Harps, parang band Los Diamantes, Sonrie the Band –which is led by Antonio Flores and covers a variety of Latin and Caribbean musical genres, singer Carlton Louison, Patricia Smith, Dynamic Diva, and more.

There will also be music from DJs Stephen and Andy.

Harvard Harps, the club’s resident steelband, ventured into the small band category a few years ago and captured several titles. To date, the band has been fairly successful at the Panorama small band competition reaching the semi-final twice in the last three years, including this year when it delivered a melodious version of Buss Head by Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, arranged by Renaldo de Pieza, a young graduate of UTT. Outside of Carnival the band fulfils a number of engagements throughout the year.

Los Diamantes Parang Band, formed in 2014, currently consists of eight members. Among them are manager, arranger, vocalist, flautist and pannist Roy Edwards, vocalists and percussionists Jennifer Samaroo, Chandaye Ramdhan and Roisha Edwards, guitarist and cuatro player Wendy Gomes, guitarist Mikael Diaz and Peter Hospedales, cuatro player and percussionist.

The event starts at 7 pm.