Stars of Gold

NACC’s Embau Moheni, right, presents Voice’s representative Lerissa Taylor with the Calypso of the Year Trophy. Photos: Gary Cardinez

AARON DUNCAN’S song One Nation was one of five that made the final cut in the National Action Cultural Committee’s (NACC) Top 20 Stars of Gold award show held last Friday at the auditorium of the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

Aaron Voice St Louis’ Year for Love, Helon Francis’ Change, Devon Seale’s Not Red not Yellow and Kes’ Hello rounded off the top five songs. In the end Voice’s Year for Love won the Calypso of the Year ahead of the rest.

Dedicated to the late Winston "Shadow" Bailey and the last Winston Scarborough, The Original De Fosto Himself, Versatile and Singing Sonia sang songs for Shadow while pannist Earl Brooks played one for De Fosto.

Here are some highlights form Friday's show.