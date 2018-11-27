Sobers discusses Lara’s ‘one fault’

With their awards are (left-right) Bryan Davis, Narine Ragoo, Sir Gary Sobers, Louise Browne, Richard Gabriel and Noel Robinson

LEGENDARY Barbados and West Indies cricketer Sir Gary Sobers has rated the duo of Brian Lara and Sir Vivian Richards as two of the greatest WI batsmen he’s ever seen. Lara has destroyed bowling attacks around the world, scoring 11,953 in Test cricket and 10,405 runs in ODIs, but Sobers said he knew his weakness.

The 82-year-old Sobers, rated by many as the greatest all-rounder in the game’s history, was speaking during a question-and-answer segment on Saturday evening, during the Past Cricketers Society fundraiser and dinner at the Century Ballroom, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Sobers joined former WI teammates Bryan Davis, Richard Gabriel, Narine Ragoo, Noel Robinson, Garnet Gilman and Louise Browne as the players honoured for their contribution to TT cricket.

Sobers acknowledged that his fellow Barbadians the 3Ws – Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Weekes – were the greatest players he saw before embarking on his illustrious First-Class career (1952-1974).

“Later on, there were Brian Lara, Viv Richards, a lot of great players,” said Sobers. “It’s very difficult to pick out one particular player because all of those players contributed to West Indies cricket.”

Sobers also recalled his first meeting, in Barbados, with Lara – then a student at Fatima College – during a Gary Sobers Youth Tournament in 1986.

About Lara’s technique, Sobers mentioned, “He had one fault that nobody seemed to be able to sort, that was outside the off stump, when he used to edge to the slips and gully. The reason was he was getting too far across (his stumps).

“He would tell you wherever he went, he used to call me and say, ‘You’ve been watching me’ and I would say, ‘Yes’. Even when he came home and played for the West Indies, he’d always send for me.”

A left-handed batsman and a left-arm pace/spin bowler, Sobers tallied 28,314 runs in 383 First-Class matches, at an average of 54.87, and gathered 1,043 wickets at 27.74.

In 93 Tests, he scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 and claimed 235 wickets at 34.03. His career-best 365 not out against Pakistan in Jamaica stood as the highest individual innings in Tests from 1958 until Lara’s 365 not out against England in Antigua in 1994.

Asked who he considered his most challenging bowler, the ex-WI captain replied, “I never really went in to bat thinking that bowlers were going to get me out. I’ve always gone in to bat, in whatever game I’m playing, not for Gary Sobers but for West Indies cricket. It was always what position the West Indies team was in, how do I impact and what do I do. And I took my game from there. Once the team was happy, whatever happened after that I couldn’t be bothered about. I was always a player that (wasn’t concerned) with an individual score, but my team came first.”

But Sobers recalled his battle with Australian leg-spinner John Gleeson during the 1968-1969 tour Down Under.

“There are certain techniques you use for certain players,” said Sobers. “Gleeson was one of the most difficult bowlers to face. He had a very funny action but the knowledge of the game is so important that I decided wherever he would pitch that ball, I’m going to sweep him. I got (113 in the 5th Test in Sydney) without picking one ball. This is where cricket becomes a game that you either know or don’t know.”

Many would think Sobers’ 365 was his most memorable moment in his career.

But Sobers noted, “What was more important, I would say, was a Test match at Lord’s between the West Indies and England (featuring) David Holford and myself.”

Referring to the second Test of the 1966 series, Sobers reflected, “It was a very difficult situation, because we had led England by five runs with five wickets (left). I went out there and I attacked the bowling, and within two overs the field was spread out.

“Holford was at the other end in his second Test match. One thing I said to him was, ‘David, this wicket was like Kensington Oval, you wouldn’t get out.’ That’s all I said to him, and we put on 274.”

Sobers was unbeaten on 163 and Holford not out on 105 as the WI recovered from 95/5 to 369/5 declared. However, that Test ended in a draw.