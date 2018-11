Republic buys Scotia EC, Guyana assets for US$123m

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RHFL) chairman Ronald Harford. PHOTO COURTESY RFHL

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) will acquire Scotiabank’s banking operations in Guyana, St Maarten and the Eastern Caribbean territories, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a release today, the region’s biggest financial institution said it has agreed to pay US$123 million, which represents US$25 million for total shareholding of Scotiabank Anguilla Ltd; and a premium of US$98 million over net asset value for operations in the remaining eight countries. This price does not include any amounts required to capitalise the branches post-closing. The agreement, executed on November 27, 2018, is still subject to all regulatory and other customary approvals and conditions.

In making the announcement, Ronald Harford, RFHL chairman, said the acquisition represents another major milestone for the Republic group.

“As we grow and acquire significant positions in our existing markets, it is important that we continue to broaden our footprint, regionally and internationally. This agreement affords us the opportunity to reach more clients in the Eastern Caribbean and Guyana, two markets we are familiar with, and build new relationships in St Maarten. We are confident that our expanded presence or entrance in those markets will redound to the benefit of Scotiabank’s clients and employees as well as Republic’s existing stakeholders. I would like to thank Scotiabank for the confidence expressed in our ability to look after their valuable clients, and we are pleased that all impacted employees of Scotiabank in the nine countries will join the Republic Group,” Harford said in the release.

Republic’s total asset base as at September 30, 2018 stood at US$10.5 billion, with equity at US$1.5 billion and profits attributable to shareholders for the year ended September 30, 2018 of US$198 million. This acquisition will increase the group’s asset size by approximately US$2.5 billion and will grow the earnings of the group by approximately US$0.20 per share. Citigroup Global Markets Inc is advising RFHL on this transaction.

“Scotiabank is proud to work with the Republic Group – a leader in financial services in the Caribbean who is well positioned to invest and grow the business, and to provide customers across the region with leading financial solutions that meet their needs,” said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking at Scotiabank, in the release.

Harford added Republic’s focus on seeking out expansion opportunities in the Caribbean is a testament to the group’s confidence in and commitment to the Caribbean region. “We have a proven track record of adding value to the markets we enter, and we look forward to partnering with the teams in these territories to deliver excellence in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and social responsibility,” he said.